Leesa Mattress
Leesa Mattress

The Leesa Mattress

Beautifully designed and engineered with three premium foams for cooling, body contouring and pressure-relieving core support.

    Select Mattress 
    Select Mattress Size
    View Size Guide
    Now $940, Was $940

    Estimated Delivery: 3-6 Business Days 

    $

    A Sleep Experience Redesigned

    The Leesa mattress is redesigned from the inside out to give you the comfort, support, and universal feel everybody needs to sleep better. Our unique combination of performance foam layers deliver cooling bounce, contouring pressure relief and core support for amazing sleep, night after night. The top two layers of performance foam allow the Leesa mattress to adapt to all body types and any sleeping style, we call this our Universal Adaptive Feel™, which is exclusive to Leesa mattresses. 30+ years of industry experience and hundreds of hours of testing went into the development of this mattress.

    100-Night Risk-Free Trial
    100 night
    risk-free trial
    Free shippingand returns
    Free shipping
    and returns
    One donated forevery ten sold
    One donated for
    every ten sold
    Made in the USA
    Made in
    the USA

    Simply a Better Design

    The Leesa mattress is simply the best premium foam mattress you can buy for under $1,000. The Leesa mattress was expertly-crafted to offer extraordinary sleep, night after night, at an outstanding value.

    1. Cooling Avena® Foam

    The 2" Avena® foam top layer provides airflow for a cooler night's sleep and enough bounce for freedom of movement.

    2. Pressure Relieving Memory Foam

    The 2" memory foam layer delivers the body contouring and pressure relief you've come to expect from memory foam.

    3. Dense Core Support

    The 6" base foam layer adds strength, durability and structure to support sleepers of all sizes, without feeling too firm.

    1. Cooling Avena® Foam

    The 2" Avena® foam top layer provides airflow for a cooler night's sleep and enough bounce for freedom of movement.

    2. Pressure Relieving Memory Foam

    The 2" memory foam layer delivers the body contouring and pressure relief you've come to expect from memory foam.

    3. Dense Core Support

    The 6" base foam layer adds strength, durability and structure to support sleepers of all sizes, without feeling too firm.

    Technical Specifications

    Country of origin

    Designed and manufactured in the USA

    Materials and construction

    3-Layer Foam Construction

    • 2" Cooling Avena® Foam Top Layer
      IFD: 20. DENSITY: 3.65 PCF
    • 2" Contouring Memory Foam
      IFD: 9. DENSITY: 3 PCF
    • 6" Core Support Foam Base
      IFD: 32. DENSITY: 1.8 PCF

    Seamless Iconic Four-stripe Cover

    Measurements & Dimensions

    Twin

    39" x 75" x 10"

    45 lbs

    Twin XL

    39" x 80" x 10"

    48 lbs

    Full

    54" x 75" x 10"

    56 lbs

    Queen

    60" x 80" x 10"

    71 lbs

    King

    76" x 80" x 10"

    90 lbs

    Cal King

    72" x 84" x 10"

    92 lbs

    Certification

    CertiPUR-US®-Certified

    • Made without ozone depleters
    • Made without PBDE flame retardants
    • Made without mercury, lead, and other heavy metals
    • Made without formaldehyde
    • Made without phthalates regulated by the Consumer Product Safety Commission
    • Low VOC (volatile organic compount) emissions for indoor air quality (< 0.5 parts per million)

    Warranty

    10-year limited warranty

    *Avena is a registered trademark of Carpenter Co.

    Soft, Yet Supportive

    The Leesa mattress is designed to cradle and support your body while avoiding the sinking feeling and overheating found in other foam mattresses.

    Try it For 100 Nights

    Because we know some things take time, you have 100 nights to fall in love with Leesa.

    Designed for All Sleepers

    Whether you're a back, stomach or side sleeper, the Leesa adapts to how you sleep.

    Soft, Yet Supportive

    Soft, Yet Supportive

    The Leesa mattress is designed to cradle and support your body while avoiding the sinking feeling and overheating found in other foam mattresses.

    Try it For 100 Nights

    Try it For 100 Nights

    Because we know some things take time, you have 100 nights to fall in love with Leesa.

    Designed for All Sleepers

    Designed for All Sleepers

    Whether you're a back, stomach or side sleeper, the Leesa adapts to how you sleep.

    Leesa Mattress Reviews

    Sort:
    Previous Page Next Page

    Better Sleep Starts with the Right Foundation

    We created a foundation specifically designed for Leesa and Sapira mattresses with perfectly spaced slats, clean lines and sturdy support.

    Shop the Foundation

    The Leesa mattress also works on any of the following foundations:

    Solid Platform
    Solid
    Platform
    Solid Box Spring or Foundation
    Solid Box Spring
    or Foundation
    Bunkie Board on a Box Spring
    Bunkie Board on
    a Box Spring
    Slatted Base
    Slatted
    Foundation

    Your top 5 questions, answered

    1. How long will it take to receive my Leesa mattress?

    Once an order is placed, we need 2-3 business days to build and compress your mattress before boxing and shipping directly to you. UPS in-transit times vary from 1-3 business days depending on location. We will send you another email with your tracking details as soon as your Leesa leaves the building.

    2. How do you set up the Leesa mattress?

    We recommend moving the box into the room where you will set up. Then, follow these steps:

    1. Unbox your Leesa mattress on its side, next to the foundation or floor. Avoid using a sharp object to open the box as you run the risk of unintentionally slicing your Leesa. Unboxing by yourself? Try placing your foot on one of the box flaps to hold it in place while you pull the bedroll out.

    2. Position your rolled up Leesa on any solid or slatted foundation and remove the outer layer of plastic wrap. You'll notice that your Leesa has already started to expand at this point.

    3. Unwrap and fold the mattress and tear away the inner plastic. If you tear the inner plastic at the top of the bed, you can pull it straight down and off like a sock.

    4. Watch your Leesa expand and take shape.

    Note: It may take up to an hour for your Leesa to fully expand and a few days to fully firm up. Any slight odor will dissipate shortly after setup.

    3. Do I need a box spring or foundation?

    Choosing the right surface that supports a mattress can affect the way it feels. Our mattresses are designed to deliver their signature feel sitting on a firm, flat, and sturdy surface. Below are the best options to support your mattress:

    • The Leesa Foundation
    • A solid platform
    • A solid box spring/foundation
    • A Bunkie board on a traditional box spring
    • A slatted base

    If you are unsure about your setup, give us a call or send us a quick message. We’re happy to help.

    4. How does your return policy work?

    We're confident you'll love our products, but if you don't you have up to 100 nights to let us know.

    Try your mattress for at least 30 nights. This allows your body ample time to adjust to the feel of a new mattress. If you decide the mattress isn't for you, we'll pick it up from your home then refund the full purchase price.*

    *Alaska & Hawaii Customers: There is a $100 fee for mattress returns.

    5. Do I need a mattress protector or mattress pad for my Leesa?

    Mattress protectors are a great way to shield your mattress from life's little accidents. Look for a highly recommended brand that offers a waterproof, hypoallergenic protector made of breathable fabric.

    More products for a better night's sleep

    The Leesa Foundation

    From  $225
    Leesa Foundation
    Shop the Foundation

    The Leesa Pillow

    From  $75
    Leesa Pillow
    Shop the Pillow

    Still have questions? We're here to help.

    Start Live Chat
    1.844.33LEESA