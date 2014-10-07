2. How do you set up the Leesa mattress?

We recommend moving the box into the room where you will set up. Then, follow these steps:

1. Unbox your Leesa mattress on its side, next to the foundation or floor. Avoid using a sharp object to open the box as you run the risk of unintentionally slicing your Leesa. Unboxing by yourself? Try placing your foot on one of the box flaps to hold it in place while you pull the bedroll out.

2. Position your rolled up Leesa on any solid or slatted foundation and remove the outer layer of plastic wrap. You'll notice that your Leesa has already started to expand at this point.

3. Unwrap and fold the mattress and tear away the inner plastic. If you tear the inner plastic at the top of the bed, you can pull it straight down and off like a sock.

4. Watch your Leesa expand and take shape.

Note: It may take up to an hour for your Leesa to fully expand and a few days to fully firm up. Any slight odor will dissipate shortly after setup.