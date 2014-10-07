EASY MONTHLY PAYMENTS
The Leesa mattress is redesigned from the inside out to give you the comfort, support, and universal feel everybody needs to sleep better. Our unique combination of performance foam layers deliver cooling bounce, contouring pressure relief and core support for amazing sleep, night after night. The top two layers of performance foam allow the Leesa mattress to adapt to all body types and any sleeping style, we call this our Universal Adaptive Feel™, which is exclusive to Leesa mattresses. 30+ years of industry experience and hundreds of hours of testing went into the development of this mattress.
The Leesa mattress is simply the best premium foam mattress you can buy for under $1,000. The Leesa mattress was expertly-crafted to offer extraordinary sleep, night after night, at an outstanding value.
The 2" Avena® foam top layer provides airflow for a cooler night's sleep and enough bounce for freedom of movement.
The 2" memory foam layer delivers the body contouring and pressure relief you've come to expect from memory foam.
The 6" base foam layer adds strength, durability and structure to support sleepers of all sizes, without feeling too firm.
|
Country of origin
|
Designed and manufactured in the USA
|
Materials and construction
|
3-Layer Foam Construction
Seamless Iconic Four-stripe Cover
|
Measurements & Dimensions
|
Twin
39" x 75" x 10"
45 lbs
Twin XL
39" x 80" x 10"
48 lbs
Full
54" x 75" x 10"
56 lbs
Queen
60" x 80" x 10"
71 lbs
King
76" x 80" x 10"
90 lbs
Cal King
72" x 84" x 10"
92 lbs
|
Certification
|
CertiPUR-US®-Certified
|
Warranty
|
10-year limited warranty
*Avena is a registered trademark of Carpenter Co.
The Leesa mattress is designed to cradle and support your body while avoiding the sinking feeling and overheating found in other foam mattresses.
Because we know some things take time, you have 100 nights to fall in love with Leesa.
Whether you're a back, stomach or side sleeper, the Leesa adapts to how you sleep.
We created a foundation specifically designed for Leesa and Sapira mattresses with perfectly spaced slats, clean lines and sturdy support.Shop the Foundation
The Leesa mattress also works on any of the following foundations:
Once an order is placed, we need 2-3 business days to build and compress your mattress before boxing and shipping directly to you. UPS in-transit times vary from 1-3 business days depending on location. We will send you another email with your tracking details as soon as your Leesa leaves the building.
We recommend moving the box into the room where you will set up. Then, follow these steps:
1. Unbox your Leesa mattress on its side, next to the foundation or floor. Avoid using a sharp object to open the box as you run the risk of unintentionally slicing your Leesa. Unboxing by yourself? Try placing your foot on one of the box flaps to hold it in place while you pull the bedroll out.
2. Position your rolled up Leesa on any solid or slatted foundation and remove the outer layer of plastic wrap. You'll notice that your Leesa has already started to expand at this point.
3. Unwrap and fold the mattress and tear away the inner plastic. If you tear the inner plastic at the top of the bed, you can pull it straight down and off like a sock.
4. Watch your Leesa expand and take shape.
Note: It may take up to an hour for your Leesa to fully expand and a few days to fully firm up. Any slight odor will dissipate shortly after setup.
Choosing the right surface that supports a mattress can affect the way it feels. Our mattresses are designed to deliver their signature feel sitting on a firm, flat, and sturdy surface. Below are the best options to support your mattress:
If you are unsure about your setup, give us a call or send us a quick message. We’re happy to help.
We're confident you'll love our products, but if you don't you have up to 100 nights to let us know.
Try your mattress for at least 30 nights. This allows your body ample time to adjust to the feel of a new mattress. If you decide the mattress isn't for you, we'll pick it up from your home then refund the full purchase price.*
*Alaska & Hawaii Customers: There is a $100 fee for mattress returns.
Mattress protectors are a great way to shield your mattress from life's little accidents. Look for a highly recommended brand that offers a waterproof, hypoallergenic protector made of breathable fabric.
