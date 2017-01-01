Easy Monthly Payments
The Leesa Mattress
Designed from the inside out with a universal adaptive feel to provide the cooling, contouring and core support everybody needs to sleep better
Built with premium materials for a better night’s sleep
Three layers of high quality foam deliver cooling bounce, contouring pressure relief and core support for amazing sleep, night after night.
The Better New Mattress™ - The Better Choice
Leesa is rated higher than all other direct to consumer foam mattresses by America's leading consumer rating magazine.
Choosing The Right Bed Or Foundation
Choosing the right surface that supports a mattress can affect the way it feels. The Leesa mattress is designed to deliver its signature feel sitting on a firm, flat, and sturdy surface. Traditional box springs or flexible slats can make any mattress feel too soft. Solid or slatted bases are recommended. Slats should be solid and with no give. Avoid curved slats because they do not offer sufficient support. For the optimum feel, slats should be no more than 3 inches apart.
Solid Platform
Solid Box Spring or Foundation
Bunkie Board on
a Traditional Box Spring
Slatted Base
Your top 5 questions, answered
Once an order has been placed, we need 2 - 4 business days to build, compress, and box your Leesa mattress before shipping it directly to you via UPS Ground. We will send you an email with your tracking details as soon as your order ships.
Setup is easy. Your Leesa mattress comes compressed, rolled and boxed.
Move the box or bedroll into the room where you intend to setup. It's much easier to maneuver at this point.
Position the bedroll on your stable base and begin to tear away the plastic.
The mattress will immediately start to take shape and before you know it, you'll find yourself gazing down at your brand new, ready-for-sleep Leesa mattress.
For detailed step-by-step instructions, read the Setup Your Leesa How-To FAQ or you can refer to the step-by-step setup guide that arrives with your Leesa.
The Leesa mattress is designed to deliver better sleep. To be most effective, your Leesa should be setup on a stable base that is substantial enough to support both mattress and sleepers. Great options for setting up your Leesa:
- traditional metal frame and foundation
- platform bed or slatted bed
- adjustable base
- Murphy bed
- flat on the floor
Box foundations are often made of plywood and can splinter, crack, and deteriorate with age. Double check to be sure your box foundation is in good repair before setting up your Leesa. Box springs are made with springs and can change the way the mattress feels for some sleepers. If you have a box spring try adding a 1"-3" board in between the box spring and your mattress as a suitable and wallet-friendly option.
If you are unsure about your setup, give us a call or send us a quick message. We’re happy to help.
First, try your Leesa for at least 30 nights. This allows your body ample time to adjust to the feel of a new mattress.
We’re confident you’ll love your Leesa but if you don’t, you have up to 100 nights to let us know. There are zero return fees and you do not have to worry about fitting your Leesa back in the box. We’ll arrange to have your mattress picked up from your home with no additional effort or cost on your part. We do our best to locate a charity in your community otherwise we coordinate your pick up with our recycle partner. Then we refund your purchase in full.
Mattress protectors are a great way to shield your mattress from life's little accidents. Look for a highly-recommend brand that offers a water-proof, hypo-allergenic protector made of breathable fabric.
Made with pride in the U.S.A.
Designed: VA | Manufactured: PA, IN, & CA | Box crafted: IN | Cover woven: NC
Sleep easy, we're here for you
Free Shipping
Shipping is free via UPS. Your Leesa is built-to-order in 2 - 4 business days and then shipped to you compressed in a box. We send you a tracking number when it leaves the factory.
100 Night Trial
We think it will be “love at first night,” but there’s no rush. You have up to 100 nights to fall in love with your Leesa.
Easy Returns
Purchasing is 100% risk-free. Once you’ve tried your Leesa for at least 30 days, call to arrange a pickup via one of our recycling partners and we will refund you in full.*
*ALASKA & HAWAII CUSTOMERS: Shipping is still free, but there will be a $100 fee for returns.
