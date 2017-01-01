2. Is the Leesa easy to setup?

Setup is easy. Your Leesa mattress comes compressed, rolled and boxed.

Move the box or bedroll into the room where you intend to setup. It's much easier to maneuver at this point.

Position the bedroll on your stable base and begin to tear away the plastic.

The mattress will immediately start to take shape and before you know it, you'll find yourself gazing down at your brand new, ready-for-sleep Leesa mattress.

For detailed step-by-step instructions, read the Setup Your Leesa How-To FAQ or you can refer to the step-by-step setup guide that arrives with your Leesa.